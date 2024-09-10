Anthony Rendon once again lands on injured list

Anthony Rendon is certainly a stickler for tradition.

The Los Angeles Angels announced Tuesday that the veteran third baseman Rendon is once again being placed on the injured list. Rendon is going on the 15-day IL due to a left oblique strain.

The 34-year-old former All-Star Rendon had sat out of games on Sunday and Monday with what was originally described as back soreness. Angels manager Ron Washington stated before Monday’s game that he expected Rendon to be back in the lineup on Tuesday, but that is obviously now no longer the case.

IL has become Rendon’s favorite place during his forgettable five-year run in Anaheim. He has yet to play even 60 games in a single season ever since joining the Angels after the 2019 campaign and has already landed on IL multiple times in 2024 before this (with everything from an injury he suffered running to first base to a prior injury to his back).

In the 57 games that Rendon has played for the Angels this season, he has not even been at all useful, batting .218 with zero homers, 14 RBIs, and a .574 OPS (all career lows). But still, Rendon has already collected roughly $168 million from the team and is owed another $77 million over the next two seasons as well in what is looking like one of the single greatest fleeces by a professional sports athlete ever.