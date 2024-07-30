Anthony Rendon goes on IL yet again

Anthony Rendon has pulled an Anthony Rendon once again.

The Los Angeles Angels announced on Tuesday that the veteran third baseman Rendon has been placed on the injured list yet again, this time due to lower back inflammation. Fellow infielder Michael Stefanic is now being recalled in a corresponding move.

Rendon, the 34-year-old former All-Star, returned for the Angels earlier in July after spending two-and-a-half months on the shelf with a hamstring injury suffered while running to first base in April. He lasted for just 14 games though (posting a .170 batting average with a .464 OPS over that span) before now getting hurt again.

Still owed $77 million over the next two seasons, Rendon is very notorious at this point for the extended time he always spends on IL and still has not appeared in even 60 games in a single season since signing with the Angels prior to the 2020 campaign. But at least Rendon with his 33 games played this year is better than teammate Mike Trout, who has been out since late April with a knee injury and recently suffered a bad break in his rehab.