Anthony Rendon’s awful contract with Angels could finally be over

Anthony Rendon’s awful contract with the Los Angeles Angels could finally be ending.

The Angels and Rendon are in talks about a buyout that would end his contract with the team, ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez reported on Wednesday. Rendon is expected to retire if he agrees to a buyout with the Angels.

Rendon, 35, is owed $38 million for the 2026 season, which is the last year of his 7-year, $245 million contract with the Angels. He has been nothing short of a bust for the Angels ever since signing his huge deal with them after the 2019 season.

Rendon batted .286 with a .915 OPS in 52 games during the shortened 2020 season, but it was all downhill after that.

In 2021, Rendon made three trips to the injured list and missed 104 games. He finished the season undergoing hip surgery.

In 2022, Rendon made two trips to the IL and missed 115 games. He missed time due to his hip surgery recovery, and also because of a hamstring injury.

In 2023, Rendon was on the IL three times and missed 119 games. He dealt with groin, leg and back injuries.

In 2024, Rendon was on the IL three more times and missed 105 games. He had hamstring, back and oblique injuries.

Rendon missed the entire 2025 season due to hip surgery.

Rendon has played in just 257 games with the Angels over six years. He has batted .242 with 50 doubles and 22 home runs for the AL West squad. Not only has Rendon been atrocious when playing for the Angels, but he’s also caused some problems beyond just his play and injuries. Some comments he has made have not sat well with fans. He also got into an altercation with a heckler in 2023.

A contract buyout with the Angels could include deferred money to help the team’s financial burden.