Anthony Rendon grabs heckler by shirt after loss to A’s

A concerning video involving Anthony Rendon and an Oakland A’s fan has emerged.

Petros and Money, a long-running radio show on AM 570 in Los Angeles, shared a video on their Twitter account Friday. The video showed Rendon confronting a fan after the Angels’ 2-1 loss to the A’s on Opening Day.

Rendon is seen grabbing the fan by the shirt and getting in his face.

“What did you say? Yeah, you called me a bi–h huh? Yeah you did. Yeah you did. Yeah, motherf—er,” Rendon says to the fan.

Beware of the profanity in the video.

After letting go of the fan’s shirt, Rendon was seen swatting at the fan, who leaned away to avoid it.

The Angels said they had no comment on the video but noted that Rendon would be available Saturday to comment on it.

MLB also said they were aware of the video and looking into it.

From an MLB spokesman to @TheAthletic on the Anthony Rendon situation: “We are aware of the video and we are now looking into the matter.” — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) March 31, 2023

Rendon went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in the loss. He is in his fourth season with the Angels and has hit just 20 home runs while battling injuries.