 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, April 26, 2022

Anthony Rizzo hit the cheapest Yankee Stadium home run imaginable

April 26, 2022
by Larry Brown

Anthony Rizzo hits a home run

Anthony Rizzo had a night to remember on Tuesday as he slugged his first career three home run game.

While nobody can take away from his big night and his Major League-leading eight home runs on the season, there is no doubt that Rizzo benefited from some home field advantage.

Rizzo went 3-for-4 with a walk, four runs scored, and 6 RBIs on his three home runs in the Yankees’ 12-8 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Rizzo’s first home run was a 3-run shot that traveled just an estimated 345 feet and would have been out only at Yankee Stadium.

Rizzo’s second home run went deeper into the seats in right field. But then his third home run was a total laugher.

This ball was popped up and carried down the right field line where it landed about a foot over the 314-foot marker.

To put that in perspective: a ball hit with that angle, speed and trajectory has an expected batting average of just .010. Had Rizzo been playing at another park on Tuesday, he quite likely would have been 1-for-4 with just one home run.

But, credit to him: that’s why you go play at Yankee Stadium if you’re a lefthanded power hitter.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus