Anthony Rizzo makes decision on his future

Former All-Star slugger Anthony Rizzo is officially off the market.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that Rizzo has decided to return to the New York Yankees. The deal is reportedly for two years and $40 million guaranteed with the potential to go up to three years and $51 million (as Rizzo has a third-year club option for $17 million with a $6 million buyout).

That is a pretty solid payday for Rizzo, who recently turned 33 years old. He was the Yankees’ regular starter at first base in 2022, not hitting for much average (.224) but hitting for a lot of power with 32 homers and 74 RBIs. Rizzo is also a four-time Gold Glove winner who still flashes plenty of leather from time to time.

Retaining Rizzo was an important order of business for the Yankees, who won 99 games this past year but fell in the ALCS to the eventual champion Houston Astros. Now the Bronx Bombers can focus on a bigger free agent to re-sign — Aaron Judge, who is drawing interest from several notable rivals.