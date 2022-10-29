Odds listed for Aaron Judge’s next team if he leaves Yankees

Aaron Judge is a major free agent who is going to command a mega-contract this offseason. Will he be back with the New York Yankees, which is the only team he’s ever played for? Or will he leave for another team?

A rumor popped up on social media suggesting Judge was preparing to leave the Yankees, but that was based off false Instagram information. However, reports are saying that the San Francisco Giants will be making a big run at the outfielder.

It’s no surprise then that the Giants are listed as the favorite if Judge leaves the Yankees. Take a look at the odds via SportsBetting.ag for Judge’s next team if he were to leave the Bronx.

San Francisco Giants 2-1

New York Mets 3-1

Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1

Houston Astros 6-1

Texas Rangers 8-1

Boston Red Sox 8-1

Toronto Blue Jays 10-1

Chicago White Sox 10-1

Philadelphia Phillies 13-1

The Giants being high on the list is expected. The Mets have turned into big spenders under new owner Steve Cohen, and they would love to steal a superstar away from their crosstown rivals. The Dodgers could also consider a radical plan if they were to make a run at Judge.

Judge slugged 62 home runs in a season where only three other players hit 40 or more. There is no doubt that he will be highly coveted given his power.