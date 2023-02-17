Apple TV makes decision on Katie Nolan announcing MLB games

Apple TV has made a decision about Katie Nolan for the 2023 MLB season.

Nolan served as a commentator on Apple’s Friday night MLB doubleheader last year. She will not return to their broadcasts, according to the new York Post. Apple will not bring back Melanie Newman either, who served as a play-by-play announcer.

Nolan, a former late-night TV host for ESPN2, had never called live sports games prior to being hired by Apple. She struggled with her new role early in the season.

Apple broadcasts two games on Friday nights. Newman, Chris Young and Hannah Keyser teamed up for the East Coast game, while Stephen Nelson (play-by-play), Hunter Pence and Nolan did the West Coast game.

Apple took risks last year by putting together very inexperienced announcers and by using an untraditional three-person booth. They have decided to simplify matters for the 2023 season by using just two-announcers teams.

So far, Apple plans to use Wayne Randazzo as one of their play-by-play announcers, and they reportedly plan to hire Dontrelle Willis as an analyst. Randazzo has also been hired by the Angels to serve as a TV announcer.

Apple reportedly likes Nelson, but like Randazzo, he has been hired for a larger play-by-play role. Nelson will serve as a TV announcer for the Dodgers, filling in as Joe Davis increases his role with FOX.