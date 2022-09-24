 Skip to main content
Apple TV eviscerated over Yankees-Red Sox broadcast

September 23, 2022
by Larry Brown

A look at the Yankees Red Sox game

The fan feedback came in for Friday night’s New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game that aired on Apple TV+, and the results were not pretty.

Apple TV+ purchased the rights to air a package of games on Friday nights beginning this season. Fans have expressed dissatisfaction with the announcers and overall quality of the broadcasts throughout the season.

That’s why they were lots of complaints among fans that Aaron Judge’s potential AL record-tying 61st home run might occur during an Apple TV broadcast.

Things didn’t get any better once the game began.

For starters, announcer Stephen Nelson made a blunder and called manager Aaron Boone “Aaron Judge.”

That negative sentiment continued throughout the game. Take a look at many reactions on social media to the broadcast.

One Twitter user even kept a thread of all the errors from the broadcast.

Apart from the annoyance of having to locate the Apple TV app to stream your favorite team’s game, fans have not been happy with the broadcasts in general. Apple really needs to make big changes for next season. My suggestion would be to ditch the third announcer in both booths, bring in more experienced announcers, and get rid of the annoying probability graphics.

