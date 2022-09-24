Apple TV eviscerated over Yankees-Red Sox broadcast

The fan feedback came in for Friday night’s New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game that aired on Apple TV+, and the results were not pretty.

Apple TV+ purchased the rights to air a package of games on Friday nights beginning this season. Fans have expressed dissatisfaction with the announcers and overall quality of the broadcasts throughout the season.

That’s why they were lots of complaints among fans that Aaron Judge’s potential AL record-tying 61st home run might occur during an Apple TV broadcast.

Things didn’t get any better once the game began.

For starters, announcer Stephen Nelson made a blunder and called manager Aaron Boone “Aaron Judge.”

Oh My God Get Rid Of Apple TV NOW pic.twitter.com/nb2SFJ9Con — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) September 23, 2022

That negative sentiment continued throughout the game. Take a look at many reactions on social media to the broadcast.

We're 10 minutes into the apple TV broadcast and the announcer's already called both Aaron Boone and Giancarlo Stanton Aaron Judge my gosh — Gabe (@PlayoffTanaka_) September 23, 2022

The Apple TV broadcast is somehow worse than I ever imagined — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) September 24, 2022

I owe TBS and apology. They do not have the worst baseball announcers. Apple TV does. #yankees #BaseBall — Nathaniel Rosario (@nrosario001) September 24, 2022

This Apple TV broadcast team makes Jon Smoltz look like Vin Scully. There has never been worse than @katienolan but @hunterpence and @StephenNelson are right on her tail. If Steve Jobs were alive he’d kill himself. @AppleTV — Libernate269 (@libernate269) September 24, 2022

You know, I came into this game with the mindset of “maybe I’m being too hard on the Apple TV broadcasters, I’m gonna give them a fresh start” So far it has been worse than I could’ve possibly imagined — AT (@YankeeWRLD) September 24, 2022

These announcers on Apple TV are a disaster…. #RepBX — Drama Free Zone (@ExtraMedium27) September 24, 2022

Hearing these Apple TV announcers make me appreciate the @YESNetwork team. — Greg James 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 (@Moosh0611) September 24, 2022

One Twitter user even kept a thread of all the errors from the broadcast.

Thread of Apple TV crew mistakes tonight: — Papa Cole (@papa_cole45) September 23, 2022

Apart from the annoyance of having to locate the Apple TV app to stream your favorite team’s game, fans have not been happy with the broadcasts in general. Apple really needs to make big changes for next season. My suggestion would be to ditch the third announcer in both booths, bring in more experienced announcers, and get rid of the annoying probability graphics.