Aroldis Chapman could get chance with 1 NL team?

Even after his Yankees tenure went up in smoke last year, Aroldis Chapman could still be getting another shot.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Tuesday that the Miami Marlins are considering the possibility of signing the veteran reliever Chapman. Heyman notes that Chapman lives in South Florida.

Though he is a seven-time MLB All-Star, Chapman comes with plenty of risk these days. He will turn 35 next month and posted a career-worst 4.46 ERA with the Yankees last season, costing him their closer role. Following his demotion, Chapman made negative headlines by missing a mandatory workout and being left off the Yankees’ playoff roster as punishment.

But none of that may deter the Marlins, who are bringing in veteran talent this offseason after going 69-93 in 2022. Earlier this winter, they already signed infielder Jean Segura and starting pitcher Johnny Cueto. Miami’s newly-hired manager is also an ex-teammate of Chapman’s in Cincinnati.