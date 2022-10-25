Marlins make decision on managerial position

The Miami Marlins have officially found Don Mattingly’s successor.

Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reported on Tuesday that the Marlins are hiring Skip Schumaker to be their next manager. The move comes after the team mutually agreed to part ways with Mattingly just one month ago.

Schumaker, 42, was a bench coach for the St. Louis Cardinals this season and spent the previous four with the San Diego Padres (as both their first base coach and later the associate manager). He also had an 11-year career as an MLB infielder for the Cardinals (winning the World Series with them in 2011), the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Cincinnati Reds.

The Marlins chose Schumaker over several other noteworthy finalists. He now inherits a Miami team that has made the playoffs just once in nearly two decades (during the shortened 2020 season) but that has a workable core of players that includes 2022 MLB All-Stars Sandy Alcantara, Jazz Chisholm, and Garrett Cooper.