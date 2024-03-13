Aroldis Chapman has some explaining to do over intimate Instagram video

Aroldis Chapman has some explaining to do over a video shared to his Instagram Story this week.

The video shows Chapman cuddling on a couch with an older woman. The word “abuela” can be heard in the video, which means grandmother. But a separate post makes it seem like that may be Chapman’s mother.

Aroldis Chapman just has a different relationship with his mom. pic.twitter.com/KPy1Rk2IoE — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) March 13, 2024

Chapman rubs the woman’s midsection and then holds her breasts.

Maybe some cultural differences between Cuba, where Chapman is from, and the United States, can help explain the video. But groping an elderly woman like that on the couch comes across as odd.

Chapman has pitched 14 seasons in MLB and signed a 1-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates over the offseason. Chapman is a 7-time All-Star and has 321 career saves. The flamethrower has averaged 14.8 strikeouts per nine innings over his career. He won the World Series last year as a member of the Texas Rangers.