Report: Aroldis Chapman agrees to sign with AL team

Aroldis Chapman will try to revive his career as a reclamation project in the American League.

Chapman has agreed to terms with the Kansas City Royals, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Chapman will receive a base salary of $3.75 million, not counting potential incentives.

Chapman gets one year at $3.75 million plus performance bonuses from the Royals, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 19, 2023

The Royals were one of three teams linked to Chapman recently, so the deal does not come as a major surprise. The Cuban reliever turns 35 next month and will likely be trying to re-establish himself as a high-end reliever, possibly with a view toward being trade bait for a contender later in the season.

Chapman is coming off a poor final season with the New York Yankees. His 4.46 ERA was a career worst, and he essentially left the team with no choice but to leave him off the playoff roster thanks to both his performance and his conduct. The Royals will take the risk and see if there is anything left in the tank now.