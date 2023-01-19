 Skip to main content
Report: Aroldis Chapman agrees to sign with AL team

January 19, 2023
by Grey Papke
Aroldis Chapman in his Yankees cap

Jun 29, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) looks on after the Yankees loss against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. White Sox won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Aroldis Chapman will try to revive his career as a reclamation project in the American League.

Chapman has agreed to terms with the Kansas City Royals, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Chapman will receive a base salary of $3.75 million, not counting potential incentives.

The Royals were one of three teams linked to Chapman recently, so the deal does not come as a major surprise. The Cuban reliever turns 35 next month and will likely be trying to re-establish himself as a high-end reliever, possibly with a view toward being trade bait for a contender later in the season.

Chapman is coming off a poor final season with the New York Yankees. His 4.46 ERA was a career worst, and he essentially left the team with no choice but to leave him off the playoff roster thanks to both his performance and his conduct. The Royals will take the risk and see if there is anything left in the tank now.

