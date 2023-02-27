Aroldis Chapman suffers injury in his home

Aroldis Chapman’s spring training with his new team has gotten off to a bad start.

Chapman suffered a minor injury after slipping and falling in his home over the weekend. The relief pitcher cracked a tooth and split open his lip, which required stitches.

Aroldis Chapman slipped and fell at his house on Saturday night, cracked a tooth and split his lip open, requiring stitches. It’s still pretty swollen but he’ll try to play catch today, throw a bullpen tomorrow and get into a game soon. He says he’s feeling OK now. #Royals — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) February 27, 2023

Chapman said he was feeling OK and would try to play catch on Monday and throw a bullpen on Tuesday.

Chapman signed with the Royals last month on a 1-year, $3.75 million deal. That’s not very much money for a reliever who was among the best closers in the game for several years. But Chapman went 4-4 with a 4.46 ERA and 1.43 WHIP last season with the Yankees, and there are strong signs he is declining.

The 34-year-old pitcher saw his average fastball velocity drop from 98.5 mph in 2021 to 97.7 mph in 2022. He also was left off the Yankees’ playoff roster as punishment.

Kansas City likely felt the risk they are taking with Chapman is worthwhile.