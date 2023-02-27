 Skip to main content
Aroldis Chapman suffers injury in his home

February 27, 2023
by Larry Brown
Aroldis Chapman in his Yankees cap

Jun 29, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) looks on after the Yankees loss against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. White Sox won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Aroldis Chapman’s spring training with his new team has gotten off to a bad start.

Chapman suffered a minor injury after slipping and falling in his home over the weekend. The relief pitcher cracked a tooth and split open his lip, which required stitches.

Chapman said he was feeling OK and would try to play catch on Monday and throw a bullpen on Tuesday.

Chapman signed with the Royals last month on a 1-year, $3.75 million deal. That’s not very much money for a reliever who was among the best closers in the game for several years. But Chapman went 4-4 with a 4.46 ERA and 1.43 WHIP last season with the Yankees, and there are strong signs he is declining.

The 34-year-old pitcher saw his average fastball velocity drop from 98.5 mph in 2021 to 97.7 mph in 2022. He also was left off the Yankees’ playoff roster as punishment.

Kansas City likely felt the risk they are taking with Chapman is worthwhile.

Aroldis Chapman
