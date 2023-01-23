Arte Moreno makes big announcement about Angels

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno made a significant announcement Monday regarding the future of the franchise.

In a statement, Moreno said he had ended the exploratory process of selling the franchise and would remain the team’s owner going forward. Moreno said he felt he had “unfinished business” with the Angels and that it became clear during the process that he and his family are “not ready to part ways” with those associated with the franchise.

Today, the #Angels announced that the Moreno Family is ending the exploratory process to sell the team and will continue ownership throughout the 2023 Season and beyond. pic.twitter.com/aokYfba1Dp — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) January 23, 2023

Moreno had announced in August that he would begin the exploratory process of selling the team. The news was well-received by Angels fans, as Moreno is not popular due to his commitment to short-term profits and the team’s lack of success on his watch. One franchise legend even claims to have ben cut off by the organization under Moreno’s leadership.

Moreno has owned the Angels since 2003. His initial seasons were successful, but the team began to fall out of contention by the early 2010s and have struggled to find success since. The team has not made the playoffs since 2014 despite having two of the best players on the planet in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, and Moreno’s decisions have contributed to that decline. Most Angels fans will not expect much to change if he is staying on as owner for the foreseeable future.