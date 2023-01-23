 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, January 23, 2023

Arte Moreno makes big announcement about Angels

January 23, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Arte Moreno waving

Mar 24, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno at a press conference to announce a 12 year contract extension for center fielder Mike Trout (not pictured) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno made a significant announcement Monday regarding the future of the franchise.

In a statement, Moreno said he had ended the exploratory process of selling the franchise and would remain the team’s owner going forward. Moreno said he felt he had “unfinished business” with the Angels and that it became clear during the process that he and his family are “not ready to part ways” with those associated with the franchise.

Moreno had announced in August that he would begin the exploratory process of selling the team. The news was well-received by Angels fans, as Moreno is not popular due to his commitment to short-term profits and the team’s lack of success on his watch. One franchise legend even claims to have ben cut off by the organization under Moreno’s leadership.

Moreno has owned the Angels since 2003. His initial seasons were successful, but the team began to fall out of contention by the early 2010s and have struggled to find success since. The team has not made the playoffs since 2014 despite having two of the best players on the planet in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, and Moreno’s decisions have contributed to that decline. Most Angels fans will not expect much to change if he is staying on as owner for the foreseeable future.

Article Tags

Arte MorenoLos Angeles Angels
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus