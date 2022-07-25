Video: A’s ball boy makes incredible diving catch

The Oakland A’s ball boy made the play of the game on Saturday night.

Johnny Thalblum is the right field ball boy for the A’s. During the top of the eighth inning of the A’s 3-1 win over the Texas Rangers, Adolis Garcia lined a ball into foul territory. Thalblum dove to his right and made a backhanded grab to catch the ball.

The best part was Thalblum held up his glove to show the umpire he made the catch:

No, that didn’t count for an out, but we love the move by Thalblum anyway. He also did a great job protecting the visiting team’s bullpen.

Thalblum’s father is visiting clubhouse manager Mike Thalblum. No word on whether Mike can make those kinds of plays too.

Apparently this is a running thing for Johnny. Take a look at this play he made in April:

The A’s newest fan attraction: their RF ball boy? This is his second all-out dive tonight. Impressive range. pic.twitter.com/Dxm0QVGZeC — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) April 30, 2022

Thalblum is just bringing the web gems at every turn.