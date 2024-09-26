A’s fan goes viral for his heartfelt interview about team leaving Oakland

It’s one thing to know that the A’s are leaving Oakland in the pursuit of more money and a better future in Las Vegas. It’s another thing to see what their departure means to the fans in Oakland, Calif.

One A’s fan gave an interview to CBS Sports that was published on Thursday, and it shows the fan talking about what the A’s have meant to him and his family. He talks about how his father didn’t know what to do with him, so he brought the boy to A’s games. Then the boy didn’t know what to do with his younger brother, so the boy took his brother to A’s games. And when that guy became a father, he took his kids to A’s games.

Just gonna leave this here. My heart goes out to Oakland and its fans today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lykA7GNyqr — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) September 26, 2024

That’s what the Oakland A’s have meant to that person and his family. There are thousands of other people who have a similar story. And every time a franchise moves cities, it’s easy to forget all the passionate fans they left behind. But that fan’s story is a great depiction of what a team can mean to a family and community.

As eloquent a description of what a game can mean to family and community as I’ve heard. Whoever you are, brother, this is a beautiful ode to your team. https://t.co/5kFhuN21ej — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) September 26, 2024

The A’s beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 on Thursday in their final game at the Oakland Coliseum. The attendance for the game was listed at 46,889 fans.