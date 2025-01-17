Athletics sign former World Series-winning reliever

The Oakland A’s continue to spend money this offseason, this time adding some reinforcements for their bullpen.

The Athletics agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with reliever Jose Leclerc on Friday, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. It is the latest in an active offseason for the A’s, who have been freely spending ahead of their temporary move to Sacramento.

Leclerc was formerly a back-end reliever with the Texas Rangers, where he even served as the team’s closer at times. He had four saves for the Rangers in the 2023 playoffs in a run that ended with a World Series title. His ERA jumped to 4.32 last season, though he still struck out 89 in 66.2 innings.

The A’s have been spending this winter, including a big deal to keep one of their core players in place for years to come. Leclerc could be a valuable piece for the team this year, or he might wind up being a useful trade chip if the team does not wind up contending.