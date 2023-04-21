A’s legend shares tough thoughts on team’s move

The A’s appear to be well on their way to moving out of Oakland, and one franchise legend who grew up in the area is crushed by the news.

News surfaced this week that the A’s have entered into a purchase agreement to build a new stadium in Las Vegas, which is a big step in the direction toward a move away from Oakland. Former A’s pitcher Dave Stewart shared a somber message about the situation on social media.

Oakland Athletics represents home & family. It’s part of who I am. We understandably knew it would happen & I did everything I could the best way I knew how to change it, but this reality genuinely hurts & will take time to process. — Dave “Smoke” Stewart (@Dsmoke34) April 21, 2023

“Oakland Athletics represents home & family. It’s part of who I am. We understandably knew it would happen & I did everything I could the best way I knew how to change it, but this reality genuinely hurts & will take time to process,” Stewart wrote.

Stewart, who pitched for the A’s from 1986-1992 and returned for a second stint in 1995, is an Oakland native. He grew up and attended high school there before beginning his MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was part of a World Series team with the Dodgers and then went on to enjoy his best years and win two more championships with his hometown team. Stewart was named World Series MVP in 1989.

The relationship between Stewart and the A’s has not always been rock solid. There were some issues with the franchise retiring his jersey, though those were eventually cleared up.

Like we saw when the Raiders moved out of Oakland, there will be plenty of hard feelings if the A’s do the same.