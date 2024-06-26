Astros add former All-Star catcher

The surging Houston Astros are adding some more depth.

Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 in Houston reported Tuesday that the Astros are signing veteran catcher Omar Narvaez. The two sides are in agreement on a minor-league contract.

Narvaez, 32, was an All-Star in 2021 with the Milwaukee Brewers. But he had a much more forgettable stint over the last two seasons with the New York Mets, including an ugly 2024 thus far in which he was hitting .154 before being released earlier this month.

Still, the Astros, who have clawed their way back into the .500 range, need the help right now with backup catcher Victor Caratini (hip flexor) landing on the IL. Narvaez’s bat might not be worth much these days. But he should be a nice game-manager behind starter Yainer Diaz for Houston, a team that also has some interesting options ahead of the trade deadline.