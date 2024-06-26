 Skip to main content
Astros add former All-Star catcher

June 26, 2024
by Darryn Albert
The Houston Astros logo

Oct 22, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; The Houston Astros logo is seen during the third inning of game one of the 2019 World Series against the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The surging Houston Astros are adding some more depth.

Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 in Houston reported Tuesday that the Astros are signing veteran catcher Omar Narvaez. The two sides are in agreement on a minor-league contract.

Narvaez, 32, was an All-Star in 2021 with the Milwaukee Brewers. But he had a much more forgettable stint over the last two seasons with the New York Mets, including an ugly 2024 thus far in which he was hitting .154 before being released earlier this month.

Still, the Astros, who have clawed their way back into the .500 range, need the help right now with backup catcher Victor Caratini (hip flexor) landing on the IL. Narvaez’s bat might not be worth much these days. But he should be a nice game-manager behind starter Yainer Diaz for Houston, a team that also has some interesting options ahead of the trade deadline.

