Astros get bad news on star player’s health for potential World Series

The Houston Astros are well-positioned to return to the World Series. However, if they get there, they’ll likely have to take care of business without their ace.

Lance McCullers Jr., who has not pitched in the ALCS due to forearm discomfort, is still not throwing, according to manager Dusty Baker. That likely means he won’t be ready for the World Series if the Astros advance.

There is no change, #Astros manager Dusty Baker says, leaving ace Lance McCullers all but officially done for the season. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 21, 2021

With the team needing one win from two home games to make the World Series, the Astros are favored to get there. Losing McCullers for that series would definitely be a big blow. The 28-year-old led Houston pitchers in pretty much every category, pacing the staff with a 3.16 ERA and 185 strikeouts.

Houston starters have had their share of struggles in the ALCS, though they turned it around in Games 4 and 5. The likes of Framber Valdez and Luis Garcia are going to have to step up, both to close out the ALCS and potentially in the World Series.

Photo: Oct 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning in game one of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports