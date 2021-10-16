Red Sox make history with grand slams in ALCS Game 2

The Boston Red Sox made history on Saturday with their huge hits in Game 2 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros.

The Red Sox got a grand slam from JD Martinez in the first inning of the game to take a 4-0 lead.

JD MARTINEZ GRAND SLAM!!! pic.twitter.com/P54tecq7RR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 16, 2021

Then in the top of the second, Rafael Devers slugged a grand slam to make it 8-0.

The dingers came off different pitchers — Luis Garcia and Jake Odorizzi.

The Red Sox became the first team in postseason history to hit multiple grand slams in the same postseason game. Amazingly, they did it in just two innings and left plenty of room for more.

Boston lost Game 1 of the series 5-4 and is looking for a split before heading to Boston for Games 3-5.