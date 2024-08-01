Astros decide to DFA pitcher from 2022 World Series team

The Houston Astros are parting ways with a veteran arm less than two years after he helped them win it all.

The Astros announced on Wednesday that they have designated reliever Rafael Montero for assignment. Fellow reliever Seth Martinez is also being optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land to make room for Yusei Kikuchi and Caleb Ferguson, two pitchers that Houston acquired at Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Montero, a 33-year-old righty, is a notable name as he was a member of the Astros’ 2022 World Series-winning team. A very reliable bullpen arm that year, Montero posted a 2.37 ERA with 14 saves for Houston in the regular season. He continued his dominance during the playoffs as well, including as one of the pitchers in the Astros’ memorable combined no-hitter during Game 4 of the World Series against Philadelphia.

But Montero has not looked good in a while now, posting a 4.94 ERA and an ugly 1.49 WHIP over the last two seasons combined for Houston. With two key arms arriving via trade for the Astros, Montero now becomes the latest prominent player to be let go by Houston this summer.