 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, July 31, 2024

Astros decide to DFA pitcher from 2022 World Series team

July 31, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
The Houston Astros logo

Oct 22, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; The Houston Astros logo is seen during the third inning of game one of the 2019 World Series against the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros are parting ways with a veteran arm less than two years after he helped them win it all.

The Astros announced on Wednesday that they have designated reliever Rafael Montero for assignment. Fellow reliever Seth Martinez is also being optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land to make room for Yusei Kikuchi and Caleb Ferguson, two pitchers that Houston acquired at Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Montero, a 33-year-old righty, is a notable name as he was a member of the Astros’ 2022 World Series-winning team. A very reliable bullpen arm that year, Montero posted a 2.37 ERA with 14 saves for Houston in the regular season. He continued his dominance during the playoffs as well, including as one of the pitchers in the Astros’ memorable combined no-hitter during Game 4 of the World Series against Philadelphia.

But Montero has not looked good in a while now, posting a 4.94 ERA and an ugly 1.49 WHIP over the last two seasons combined for Houston. With two key arms arriving via trade for the Astros, Montero now becomes the latest prominent player to be let go by Houston this summer.

Article Tags

Houston AstrosRafael Montero
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus