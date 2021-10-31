Astros could drop star hitter down in order amid World Series struggles

The Houston Astros are now just one game away from elimination, and they could have to make some hard decisions for Sunday’s Game 5.

After Saturday’s loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the World Series, Astros manager Dusty Baker said he was thinking about dropping Alex Bregman down in the order, per Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports. Bregman has had a nightmare World Series, going 1-for-14 with five strikeouts. He was 0-for-5 with two strikeouts on Saturday.

The former AL MVP runner-up has been hitting out of the No. 3 spot in the lineup. Bregman historically struggles in the postseason, hitting .228 with a .744 OPS in 71 career playoff games.

Bregman has not looked too good in the field either these playoffs, so he may be out of chances to redeem himself at the expense of the team.

Photo: Oct 29, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) prior to game six of the 2019 World Series against the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports