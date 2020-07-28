Quantcast Skip to main content
Astros commit to Dusty Baker through 2021

July 28, 2020
by Grey Papke

The Houston Astros are pleased enough with manager Dusty Baker already that they’ve committed to keeping him for another season.

The Astros announced Tuesday that they have exercised their 2021 option on Baker. Third base coach Gary Pettis and pitching coach Brent Strom are also set to return.

While the team has hardly seen Baker in action, it’s clear that they like his leadership. He joined the organization at a time when it was being criticized in all corners, and asserted his authority quickly.

Baker is 1,866-1,637 in his lengthy managerial career. His Astros are off to a 3-1 start.

