Dylan Cease being pursued by AL team in trade talks

The Houston Astros are hoping to make another deep playoff run, and they have their sights set on one top pitching target before Thursday’s trade deadline.

The Astros have made San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease their top target ahead of Thursday’s deadline, according to Ken Rosenthal and Chandler Rome of The Athletic. A deal may be difficult, however, as the Padres would want players who can improve their current roster as part of any trade.

Cease is eligible for free agency at the end of the season, and the Astros would be forced to go into the luxury tax to acquire him. However, the team has been hit hard by injuries to starting pitchers, and may view Cease as the sort of player who could solidify their playoff standing.

Cease has had an underwhelming season statistically, with a 4.79 ERA in 22 starts. His underlying numbers are good, however, as he has 153 strikeouts in 118.1 innings. He can also point to his track record of success, having finished in the top four of Cy Young voting twice during his first six MLB seasons. The Padres are willing to trade him due to his upcoming status as a free agent and the reality that they are unlikely to be able to afford paying him his market value.

The Astros enter play Tuesday with a 60-47 record. They lead the American League West by three games over the Seattle Mariners.