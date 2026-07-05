Astros are eyeing 2 ace pitchers on the trade market

The Houston Astros may be making their move in a wide-open AL West.

Houston is expected to be in on the trade sweepstakes for both Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers and Sonny Gray of the Boston Red Sox , Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported on Sunday. Both players are expected to be made available by their respective teams ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Skubal, the reigning back-to-back AL Cy Young winner, is in his final year under contract and holds a 4-4 record with a 3.15 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP through 11 starts this season. The reeling 40-50 Tigers are expected to be sellers, and one particular team has already been pinpointed as a possible frontrunner for Skubal.

As for Gray, the three-time MLB All-Star, he has been the undisputed ace of the Red Sox this season. He has a glowing 10-1 record with a 2.60 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP through 16 starts and is likely up for sale with Boston sitting at an AL-worst 39-48 and holding a mutual option on Gray for 2027.

The Astros are a sub-.500 team themselves this year at 45-47. But in a weak division, they are just two games out of first place and one game out of a Wild Card spot.

Houston already failed to make the playoffs last season for the first time in nearly a decade. Their pitching staff has been very up-and-down this year, and now they may be taking steps to address that over the next month.