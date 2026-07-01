Rival MLB executives identify frontrunner for Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal is set to be the biggest name on the market at this year’s MLB trade deadline.

It is still uncertain whether or not the Tigers will trade Skubal, who won the American League Cy Young Award in 2025. Detroit is just 6.5 games out of a Wild Card spot, but rival executives do believe Skubal will be traded. In turn, the Atlanta Braves have emerged as the favorite, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Skubal will go, with Atlanta being the favorite according to rival executives, but this decision likely will go down to the final days, if not hours, before the deadline,” Nightengale wrote.

The Tigers reportedly want a lot for Skubal, even though he is in the final year of his contract, but he is the top pitcher on the market if Detroit decides to deal him.

Buster Olney previously named the San Diego Padres as the favorite for Skubal, but it remains to be seen if San Diego buys or sells, given the record.

Not even two weeks ago, Nighengale named the Braves as a sleeper team for Skubal, and Atlanta has the prospects in the system in order to make an appealing offer to Detroit.

Skubal is 4-4 on the year with a 3.15 ERA and 75 strikeouts, along with a 0.91 WHIP, and he would be a huge boost to any team hoping to make a World Series run this season.