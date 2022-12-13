Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger

Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.

Varsho is probably the best all-around player on the Diamondbacks (who were just a 74-win team last year). He hit 27 home runs with 74 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 151 games. Varsho works primarily in the outfield but offers rare utility with his ability to play the catcher position as well.

Houston’s signing of the ex-AL MVP Abreu earlier this offseason fills the power void left behind by Yuli Gurriel (who is now a free agent and seems unlikely to return). But Houston just lost one catcher to retirement, and another (Martin Maldonado) will turn 37 next season. Varsho could help behind the plate or in the outfield (where the Astros might also need to replace free agent Michael Brantley). That is, of course, if Houston can stomach the cost of a defensively-versatile power hitter still under club control through 2026.