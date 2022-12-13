 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, December 12, 2022

Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger

December 12, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Read
Dusty Baker smiling

Jan 30, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Dusty Baker speaks after being announced as the Houston Astros manager during a press conference at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.

Varsho is probably the best all-around player on the Diamondbacks (who were just a 74-win team last year). He hit 27 home runs with 74 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 151 games. Varsho works primarily in the outfield but offers rare utility with his ability to play the catcher position as well.

Houston’s signing of the ex-AL MVP Abreu earlier this offseason fills the power void left behind by Yuli Gurriel (who is now a free agent and seems unlikely to return). But Houston just lost one catcher to retirement, and another (Martin Maldonado) will turn 37 next season. Varsho could help behind the plate or in the outfield (where the Astros might also need to replace free agent Michael Brantley). That is, of course, if Houston can stomach the cost of a defensively-versatile power hitter still under club control through 2026.

Article Tags

Daulton VarshoHouston Astros
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus