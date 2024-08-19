Astros get massive news on Justin Verlander

The streaking Houston Astros may gain even more steam based on the latest injury update on ace Justin Verlander.

The 41-year-old pitcher Verlander has not pitched since a June 9 start against the Los Angeles Angels due to a lingering neck issue. August 18 officially marked two months since the Astros placed him on the IL.

Barring any setbacks, Verlander’s stint on the shelf reportedly won’t continue for much longer. The former AL MVP is expected to return to the mound on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, according to Astros field reporter Julia Morales.

If Justin Verlander is feeling good after today’s bullpen, he will start Wednesday against the Red Sox. — Julia Morales (@JuliaMorales) August 18, 2024

On Thursday, Verlander wrapped up his second rehab start for the Corpus Christi Hooks. He threw 57 pitches and allowed 4 hits with 5 strikeouts in a 16-5 win.

Verlander turned it up to finish off his likely final rehab start, retiring 10 of the last 11 batters he faced.

The Astros have had some rotten injury luck this season and still have one of their best hitters sidelined due to an unusual injury.

But despite having several players hurt, the Astros have rounded into form over the past couple of months. Houston entered Sunday with a multi-game cushion over the Seattle Mariners for the AL West lead after once trailing their West Coast rivals by 10 full games.