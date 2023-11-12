Astros hire Joe Espada as new manager

The Houston Astros are promoting from within to replace Dusty Baker.

Joe Espada has been named the new manager of the Astros, according to multiple reports. The team is expected to announce the news in a press conference on Monday.

Espada, 48, has been the bench coach for the Astros since 2018. He previously interviewed for manager positions with the Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs, but he has remained with Houston amid a stretch where the team made seven consecutive ALCS appearances.

Baker said he retired in part because of criticism he felt was unfair. He explained the decision in a recent interview.

The Astros were said to have one other finalist for their manager job who had more experience than Espada, but they chose to go with one of their own.