Sunday, November 12, 2023

Astros hire Joe Espada as new manager

November 12, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Joe Espada looks on

Oct 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada (19) looks on before game one of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros are promoting from within to replace Dusty Baker.

Joe Espada has been named the new manager of the Astros, according to multiple reports. The team is expected to announce the news in a press conference on Monday.

Espada, 48, has been the bench coach for the Astros since 2018. He previously interviewed for manager positions with the Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs, but he has remained with Houston amid a stretch where the team made seven consecutive ALCS appearances.

Baker said he retired in part because of criticism he felt was unfair. He explained the decision in a recent interview.

The Astros were said to have one other finalist for their manager job who had more experience than Espada, but they chose to go with one of their own.

