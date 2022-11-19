Padres linked to former AL MVP in free agency

After winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes just a few months ago, the San Diego Padres could be adding some more heavy artillery.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Saturday that the Padres have spoken with former AL MVP Jose Abreu this month, calling Abreu a “top priority” for the Padres. After their surprise NLCS run, San Diego is looking for more power in the middle of their order and have an opening at the DH/1B spot, Morosi adds.

Abreu, who has been with the Chicago White Sox for his entire MLB career and won MVP for them in 2020, will turn 36 before the start of next season. But he had a well-rounded year at the plate in 2022, batting .304 with 15 home runs and 75 RBIs in 157 games.

After moving Eric Hosmer at the trade deadline, the Padres relied on veterans Wil Myers and Brandon Drury (with a bit of Josh Bell mixed in as well) for their DH/1B production. But all three of those players are now free agents, leaving San Diego to plan for contingencies. Adding another power hitter is the next item on their agenda after making this move earlier in the offseason.