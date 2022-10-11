Astros reliever out for playoffs due to off-field injury

The Houston Astros will be without one of their relief pitchers for the entire postseason due to an off-field injury.

Phil Maton fractured a bone in his throwing hand when punching his locker in disappointment on Wednesday.

Astros RHP Phil Maton fractured his fifth metacarpal Wednesday after punching his locker after a performance in which he gave up a hit to his brother. He has season-ending surgery Monday. pic.twitter.com/36o1wbbq0w — Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) October 11, 2022

Maton was 0-2 with 14 holds and a 3.84 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 65.2 innings this season. The 29-year-old pitched in Houston’s final regular season game, which was a 3-2 win over the Phillies on Wednesday.

Maton hit a batter, and then allowed a single, got a strikeout, and surrendered a run-scoring double to make it 3-1. Maton was pulled after that, and the next batter hit an RBI sac fly.

Maton was charged with two runs over 0.1 innings. The single he yielded was to his brother Nick.

Maton told reporters that part of the reason he was so upset was because he entered the game with a 3.58 ERA for the season. He felt he had a good chance to lower his ERA to below 3.50 and was upset knowing his ERA would balloon close to 4.00.

Here are the details from Astros pitcher Phil Maton breaking his hand after punching his locker Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/yU3ysLFRCN — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) October 11, 2022

In addition to Maton, reliever Will Smith is not on the Astros’ roster for the ALDS.