Astros reliever out for playoffs due to off-field injury

October 11, 2022
by Larry Brown

Phil Maton talks with reporters

The Houston Astros will be without one of their relief pitchers for the entire postseason due to an off-field injury.

Phil Maton fractured a bone in his throwing hand when punching his locker in disappointment on Wednesday.

Maton was 0-2 with 14 holds and a 3.84 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 65.2 innings this season. The 29-year-old pitched in Houston’s final regular season game, which was a 3-2 win over the Phillies on Wednesday.

Maton hit a batter, and then allowed a single, got a strikeout, and surrendered a run-scoring double to make it 3-1. Maton was pulled after that, and the next batter hit an RBI sac fly.

Maton was charged with two runs over 0.1 innings. The single he yielded was to his brother Nick.

Maton told reporters that part of the reason he was so upset was because he entered the game with a 3.58 ERA for the season. He felt he had a good chance to lower his ERA to below 3.50 and was upset knowing his ERA would balloon close to 4.00.

In addition to Maton, reliever Will Smith is not on the Astros’ roster for the ALDS.

