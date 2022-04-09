Astros rookie hits first career home run while parents are interviewed on broadcast

“We know he has a lot of good people around him,” the father of Houston Astros rookie Jeremy Peña said during a live broadcast on Friday night.

But that’s all Peña’s father could get out before the remarkable happened.

Peña, appearing in just his second ever MLB game, stepped to the plate in the top of the 7th inning as his parents were being interviewed and promptly unloaded on Mike Mayers pitch. The ball sailed 423 feet before being deposited in the left field stands.

The reaction from Peña’s mother and father was about as genuine as anything you’ll ever see.

Baseball is the best. Jeremy Peña hits his first career home run during a live interview with his parents during the at-bat. pic.twitter.com/GWE6IfiIRT — Houston Astros (@astros) April 9, 2022

“Happy, happy, happy now,” said Peña’s father Gerónimo, who spent six years in the MLB with the St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Indians.

“I’m happy! Very happy,” his mother, Cecilia, said.

What an amazing moment for Jeremy and the entire Peña family. And it’s unlikely to be the last as the Astros’ shortstop has a very bright future ahead of him.