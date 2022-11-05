 Skip to main content
Saturday, November 5, 2022

Astros lose key player for rest of World Series

November 5, 2022
by Grey Papke
Yuli Gurriel wearing sunglasses

Sep 4, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros hope it will not matter much, but they will be without a key player for the remainder of the World Series.

The Astros confirmed Saturday that first baseman Yuli Gurriel has been removed from the playoff roster, meaning he cannot return for the remainder of the series. Gurriel suffered a knee injury in a rundown late in Game 5 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

If the Astros have their way, this will not matter much. By winning Game 6 at home on Saturday, they will clinch the World Series and not have to worry about Game 7. Gurriel would no doubt prefer that outcome as well. Houston has the depth to handle this for a game or two, as we have seen them get massive contributions from their supporting cast throughout the series.

The 38-year-old Gurriel was a .242 hitter during the regular season. He had turned it around in the playoffs, though, hitting .347 until his injury.

