Astros lose key player for rest of World Series

The Houston Astros hope it will not matter much, but they will be without a key player for the remainder of the World Series.

The Astros confirmed Saturday that first baseman Yuli Gurriel has been removed from the playoff roster, meaning he cannot return for the remainder of the series. Gurriel suffered a knee injury in a rundown late in Game 5 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Astros 1B Yuli Gurriel, who injured his knee in Game 5, has been taken off the roster for Game 6. The Astros have replaced him with a third catcher, Korey Lee. That will allow them to DH Christian Vázquez. Gurriel would be out for the rest of the World Series. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) November 5, 2022

If the Astros have their way, this will not matter much. By winning Game 6 at home on Saturday, they will clinch the World Series and not have to worry about Game 7. Gurriel would no doubt prefer that outcome as well. Houston has the depth to handle this for a game or two, as we have seen them get massive contributions from their supporting cast throughout the series.

The 38-year-old Gurriel was a .242 hitter during the regular season. He had turned it around in the playoffs, though, hitting .347 until his injury.