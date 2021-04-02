Atlanta Braves ‘deeply disappointed’ over MLB moving All-Star Game

MLB announced on Friday that they are moving this year’s All-Star Game out of Georgia over the state’s new voting laws. The Atlanta Braves are not happy about that outcome.

The Braves posted a statement on social media saying they are “deeply disappointed” about the decision.

The Braves statement regarding the moving of the MLB All-Star Game: pic.twitter.com/0Iapm3eIre — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 2, 2021

“This was neither our decision, nor our recommendation and we are saddened that fans will not be able to see this event in our city. The Braves organization will continue to stress the importance of equal voting opportunities and we had hoped our city could use this event as a platform to enhance the discussion. Our city has always been known as a uniter in divided times and we will miss the opportunity to address issues that are important to our community,” the statement said.

“Unfortunately, businesses, employees, and fans in Georgia are the victims of this decision.

“We will continue to support the community legacy projects which have been planned and are in process.”

Atlanta was initially awarded the All-Star Game in 2019. It would have been the first MLB All-Star Game played at the new Truist Park (formerly SunTrust Park) in Atlanta, which began hosting Braves games in 2017.