Atlanta Hawks waive ex-NBA champion

The Atlanta Hawks are parting ways with a former NBA champion.

Veteran point guard Patty Mills was waived by the Hawks on Thursday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Atlanta will use the roster spot for two-way guard Trent Forrest.

Hawks plan to use open roster spot to convert two-way guard Trent Forrest on a standard NBA contract, per league sources. Forrest has played 20 games this season, his second in Atlanta after being in Utah from 2020-22. https://t.co/LhwGg75bJM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 29, 2024

Mills, who is in his 15th NBA season, has averaged 2.7 points and 1.1 rebounds across 19 games this season. He is shooting 38.2% from three-point range, which is in line with his 38.9% career three-point percentage.

The 35-year-old Mills spent the bulk of his career with the San Antonio Spurs and won an NBA championship with the team in 2014. He could be a nice addition for a playoff contender that is looking for shooting depth at the end of the bench.