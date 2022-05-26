Auburn baseball pulls off rare 9-3 putout in SEC Tournament

Auburn baseball pulled off a feat that you usually only see in video games.

Wednesday’s SEC Tournament contest between Auburn and Kentucky saw Wildcats infielder Daniel Harris IV get a base hit in the fourth inning … at least for a second. On an 0-2 count, Harris hit a screaming one-hopper to Tigers right fielder Bobby Peirce. In one motion, Peirce fielded it and fired a dart to first base to get Harris in the extremely rare 9-3 putout. Take a look.

Catch and fire. 💪 Just your everyday 9-3 putout. pic.twitter.com/Gbz5bG7ku6 — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) May 25, 2022

As impressive as the play by Peirce was, it was equally dumbfounding that Harris went with the headfirst slide. Harris probably would have beat the throw if he had run it out. Everybody knows that sliding slows you down!

On the bright side for Kentucky, they won the single elimination game by the final of 3-1. But at least Peirce got some run on the highlight reels for a much more impressive 9-3 putout than the ones that we have seen before involving lead-footed pitchers floundering down the basepaths.