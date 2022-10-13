Austin Riley makes great catch against Phillies in Game 2

The Atlanta Braves showed some great defense against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of their NLDS on Wednesday night.

In the sixth inning, Dansby Swanson made a great inning-ending catch on a ball hit by JT Realmuto to keep the game scoreless.

Two innings later, it was Austin Riley’s turn to show what he could do.

Riley chased down a popup by Bryson Stott in foul territory for the second out of the top of the 8th inning. Riley had to twist his body to make the catch and avoid hitting the tarp too hard.

That was a great play. Riley amazingly showed enough awareness to get the ball back into the field too to prevent Jean Segura from tagging up from first base.

The catch helped the Braves rack up another out and move closer to victory. They won the game 3-0 to tie the series 1-1.