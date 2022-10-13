Dansby Swanson makes ridiculous catch in Game 2 against Phillies

Dansby Swanson made a ridiculous defensive play during Game 2 of the NLDS Wednesday between his Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies.

JT Realmuto was batting with the bases empty and two outs in the top of the sixth inning of a scoreless game. He had a 0-2 count and popped up a ball into shallow left center.

The ball was in no man’s land, but Swanson tracked the ball and made a diving catch for the out.

That was pretty sweet.

Not only was it a great catch, but it was an important one too. Had that fallen in for a hit, Realmuto would have had a single at worst, and a double at best. At the minimum, he prevented Bryce Harper coming to bat with a runner on in a scoreless game.

What a play.