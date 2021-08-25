Awesome photo of AJ Pollock home run robbery goes viral

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock made an incredible catch to rob Manny Machado of a home run on Tuesday night. There have been plenty of times when players have been credited with robbing a homer even if it was not certain that the ball was going to leave the park, but that was not the case for Pollock. The proof is in the photo.

With the Dodgers leading 1-0 and a runner on first in the fourth inning, Machado hit a deep fly ball to left field that looked like a homer off the bat. Pollock had other plans. Check out this incredible photo of the catch:

As you can see, Pollock made the catch in the middle of a group of Padres fans. That made the feat even more impressive. Here’s the video:

AJ Pollock brought it back! pic.twitter.com/lnC4OPODDg — MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2021

The Dodgers went on to win 5-2, so a two-run homer for Machado there obviously could have changed the outcome. Pollock also had a two-run single in the seventh inning to give the Dodgers a 3-0 lead. That’s what they call having a game.