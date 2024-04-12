Bad Bunny’s MLB agency has agent stripped of certification

Rimas Sports, the agency that was started by music artist Bad Bunny, is facing discipline from the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) over alleged violations.

According to a few reports published on Friday, multiple competing agencies filed complaints with the players association over alleged violations committed by Rimas Sports.

Rimas Sports, which launched in April 2023, is accused of offering money, cars and other gifts to entice players to switch to their agency. Those are violations of the MLBPA’s regulations. The violations occurred around the time Rimas Sports launched.

Rimas Sports agent William Arroyo has been stripped of his certification by the MLBPA. The agency was also expecting to have other employees certified as agents, but those prospective agents are now expected to be denied of certification.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is a top music performer from Vega Baja, Puerto Rico. The 30-year-old Grammy Award winner aspired to use his music fame to create a sports agency, similar to what Jay-Z did with Roc Nation Sports.

Bad Bunny’s agency was mostly targeting Latin American players. They represent some young MLB players, such as Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, who signed a $63.5 million extension in February.