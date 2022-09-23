Report: Orioles take step toward potential sale

The Baltimore Orioles’ messy ownership situation does not appear close to a resolution, but a new report suggests that there has been interesting movement regarding the situation.

Orioles ownership enlisted Goldman Sachs to assess the prospects for selling the team, according to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic. However, there is no certainty that the Angelos family will actually put the team up for sale; they are simply evaluating options.

One complicating factor is the ongoing legal battle within the Angelos family.

Owner Peter Angelos’ two sons have been engaged in a dispute over who should be in control of the organization, with Louis Angelos suing his brother John and mother Georgia in a bid to force a sale.

The Orioles appear to be a team on the rise, having put together a surprising 78-71 record in 2022. Fans will have to hope that the legal drama off the field does not negatively impact the team’s prospects on it.