Baltimore Orioles have funny reaction on Twitter to ending losing streak

The Baltimore Orioles finally ended their embarrassing losing streak, and they did so in very deserving fashion.

The Orioles were down 6-2 to the Angels on Wednesday but came back to win 10-6 at Camden Yards. The win was the team’s first since Aug. 2 and snapped a 19-game losing streak.

The team’s reaction on Twitter was very fitting.

We won — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 26, 2021

Yes, that’s a tear drop emoji. The win brought a tear of joy.

They also shared an image of the Oriole Bird doing the milkcrate challenge.

Yes, finally ending the losing streak proved to be a feat similar to completing the milkcrate challenge. The Oriole Bird would be the second mascot to complete the challenge.