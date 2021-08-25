 Skip to main content
Video: Indianapolis Colts mascot completes viral milk crate challenge

August 24, 2021
by Larry Brown

Colts Mascot Blue Crate Challenge

There is a viral trend going around social media in which people attempt the “Milk Crate Challenge.” The challenge involves trying to successfully climb over a pyramid of crates without falling. More people fail at it than not, risking serious injury. But the Indianapolis Colts’ mascot has it locked down.

The Colts’ mascot, Blue, shared a video on Twitter promoting its success with the challenge. Take a look:

Well done, Blue. There has to be some extra credit for getting that done in a mascot suit.

So what’s the fascination with the challenge? It seems to be popular for the same reason people love blooper reels. Here’s one:

