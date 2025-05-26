Beloved former Dodgers champion signs with Angels

After sweeping the rival Los Angeles Dodgers a couple of weeks ago, the Los Angeles Angels are now poaching one of their former fan favorites.

Former Dodgers utilityman Chris Taylor has signed with the Angels as a free agent, according to multiple reports on Monday. Taylor will immediately be starting in center field for the Angels during Monday’s game against the New York Yankees.

The righty-hitting Taylor, 34, had been with the Dodgers since 2016. He became a beloved do-it-all player who featured on both of the Dodgers’ World Series teams of the last half-decade (in 2020 and in 2024).

Taylor delivered countless clutch hits for the Dodgers during the postseason, being named NLCS MVP in 2017 and also later making an All-Star team in 2021. Additionally, Taylor played six total positions in the field for the Dodgers over the years (second base, third base, shortstop, and all three outfield spots).

But Taylor had knee and groin injuries pile up on him in the last couple seasons, significantly hampering his overall production. He batted .202 over 87 games last season and .200 over 28 games this season before the Dodgers finally released him earlier this month.

In Anaheim though, Taylor could be a useful option in center field where Jo Adell and Kyren Paris have not been hitting well lately (with Mike Trout, who remains on the injured list, having moved to right field this year). Taylor will also be reunited with the other former Dodgers champion who is currently headlining the Angels bullpen.