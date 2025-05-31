Benches clear in Orioles-White Sox game

The Chicago White Sox were not happy with Baltimore Orioles third baseman Coby Mayo after a play on the bases in Saturday’s game at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Md.

Mayo drove in a run with a single in the bottom of the 4th inning, but caught up between first and second. During the rundown, he left the baseline and seemingly went out of his way to collide with Chicago second baseman Lenyn Sosa.

Sosa and the White Sox aired some frustrations with Mayo, who responded by shoving Sosa away as he got up. That prompted Sosa to go after him, and the benches cleared, but no punches were thrown.

Benches clear in Baltimore 😳 pic.twitter.com/E9aVC1cgMr — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) May 31, 2025

Mayo, who had only just been called up for Saturday’s game, was not terribly interested in starting a fight. He was the first one off the field once it became clear that the situation was not going to escalate. Cooler heads prevailed, and no one was ejected.

This is the second time this season the Orioles have been involved in a bench-clearing incident. They entered play Saturday at 20-36, and frustrations are no doubt growing for a team that was expected to challenge for a playoff spot this season. The White Sox are also on their way to a lost year, so all the losing might have been a contributor to the short fuses on the field here.