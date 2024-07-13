Chaos ensues during Yankees-Orioles game after player gets HBP

Benches cleared Friday during the 9th inning of an AL East rivalry game between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Md.

The Yankees held a 4-1 lead and were two outs away from securing a series-opening victory when Orioles outfielder Heston Kjerstad stepped up to the plate. Kjerstad quickly fell behind in the count 0-2 against the Yankees’ All-Star closer Clay Holmes.

Holmes’ third pitch, a 97-mph sinker, hit Kjerstad squarely in the head and knocked his helmet off. The Orioles youngster fell flat onto the ground and had to be replaced by pinch runner Austin Hays.

It didn’t take long before members of both benches began charging the field.

Complete chaos in the Yankees-Orioles game as the benches cleared after Heston Kjerstad was hit in the head with a pitch pic.twitter.com/9W3ecV7gKR — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 13, 2024

The fracas started when Orioles manager Brandon Hyde got into it with Yankees catcher Austin Wells. Some punches were thrown as players and staff members from both sides gathered near home plate. Hyde was eventually ejected from the contest.

Holmes was able to shrug off the incident to record the final two outs without much issue. The Yankees won 4-1 to get within one game of the Orioles for the AL East division lead.

Friday was not a peaceful day for MLB managers. Less than an hour before Hyde got tossed, Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza was was also ejected from his own team’s contest against the Colorado Rockies.