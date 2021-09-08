A big piece of Cinnamon Toast Crunch sat behind home plate at Marlins game

The Miami Marlins are yet again dead last in Major League Baseball for average home attendance this year, but they had a strong presence behind home plate for their game against the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

A giant piece of Cinnamon Toast Crunch spent time behind home plate at Marlins Park. What’s surprising is that it was seated there even when the Marlins were in the field.

just some classic Tuesday night baseball pic.twitter.com/yaA1YDxpYH — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 7, 2021

You would think that would distract the pitcher, and perhaps it did. Marlins starter Edward Cabrera was chased from the game after allowing four earned runs in just 2 1/3 innings.

Apparently the Cinnamon Toast Crunch mascot was part of a promotion.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch, attending Mets/Marlins game tonight, is handing out free cereal as a promotion. pic.twitter.com/553IQ4oCpn — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) September 7, 2021

That probably isn’t the strongest presence we have seen behind home plate at a game, but it’s definitely one of the most unique. Considering they are averaging under 8,000 fans per game, the Marlins will take the fans any way they can get them.