Blake Snell had great way of getting ready to pitch at Yankee Stadium without fans

August 19, 2020
by Grey Papke

MLB players are finding ways to adapt to playing in stadiums without fans, but Blake Snell’s attempt might be one of the funniest.

Snell started for the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night. New York fans are not known for their friendliness to opposing players, and Snell found that he missed the environment. In response, he had a simple way of giving himself what he called the “authentic” experience of pitching in New York.

Snell’s tactic seems to have worked. He allowed three runs in five innings, but the Rays won 6-3.

The lack of fans is strange for players, who do feed off that energy. Some have resorted to having funny interactions with the cardboard fans that some teams have placed in the seats.

